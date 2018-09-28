State Railway of Thailand issues draft terms for high-speed rail

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) issued on Friday the draft Terms of Reference (TOR) for the construction of the second section of the first phase of Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project in Korat Province, or known formally as Nakhon Ratchasima.



The draft TOR for the section, running between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima province, calls for the construction of an 11-kilometer section between the Sikhio and Kudchik areas, which is estimated to cost 3.35 billion baht ($101.51 million), according to an SRT statement.



The TOR calls for an e-bid to pick a winning contractor in November.



Interested parties and the public may submit views and comments pertaining to the TOR by October 4.



The initial phase of the construction covering 3.5 kilometers between the Klang Dong and Pang Asok areas in Nakhon Ratchasima is under construction and expected to be completed later this year.



Thailand and China have also talked about a second phase, which would link Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai on the Thailand-Laos border.



The whole rail project was designed to link Bangkok and northeastern Thailand with southern China through the Laotian capital of Vientiane, which is across the Mekong River from Nong Khai province.





