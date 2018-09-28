Chinese consumers slam cosmetics ad for dubious claims

Chinese customers on Friday demanded the removal of cosmetic advertisements and an apology after discovering that Estée Lauder sub-brand La Mer was touting a non-existent effect as a selling point only on its Chinese mainland website.



The Chinese language phrase for "#La Mer cheats Chinese customers" had 80 million reads and 113,000 comments as of press time on China's Twitter-like Weibo.



On its official Weibo account, La Mer claimed in 39 posts that its product can repair scars.



On La Mer's Chinese mainland website, an introduction states that Dr Max Huber invented the product after being burned in an accident and it can restore your face to normal.



But on its US and French versions of the website, La Mer uses "soothe" and "transform" instead of "repair." The Japanese website describes the product as moisturizing and improving radiance.



The cream has anti-aging effects, reduces fine lines and promotes skin self-healing, according to a statement La Mer in China sent to the Global Times on Friday evening.



The Chinese story of "space physicist" Dr Max Huber is the same story as La Mer shares with the rest of the world, according to the statement.



Asked why La Mer makes different claims in different languages for different countries, Estee Lauder's Shanghai public relations manager Sun Lingling did not reply.



Advertising content must be truthful, healthy, scientific and accurate, China's Industry and Commerce Administration states on its website.



Advertisements must not deceive or mislead consumers, according to the website.



Beauty blogger Hao Yu revealed on Wednesday how La Mer toyed with translations for its Chinese mainland marketing strategy. The product, which retails at 1,450 yuan ($210) a milliliter, was not very different from drugstore brands in terms of ingredients, Hao noted on Weibo.



