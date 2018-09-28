Wenzhou limits funerals to parlor

Residents in certain communities in Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province will be banned from holding wakes at home starting October and will be required to do them at the city's funeral parlor.



Local authorities said this is part of the city's funeral reform and a response to an appeal of some residents.



The Wenzhou government launched a pilot campaign on Wednesday, requesting local residents to hold funerals in the city's parlor.



The pilot program will begin on October 1 and will affect residents from communities in Danan Street and Puxieshi Street in Lucheng, Wenzhou, according to a statement the Wenzhou Civil Affairs Bureau sent to the Global Times on Friday.



The statement said the parlor has prepared six mid- and high-level mourning halls and three ordinary halls. No more than five wreaths or flower baskets will be allowed in the mourning hall. The city's parlor will give the family two to five wreaths for free.



Zhou Jian, the bureau official in charge of the campaign, told the Global Times on Friday that street officials have disseminated the information to the residents.



"The campaign may encounter some obstacles, but we will take it slow and communicate with those who oppose it one at a time," Zhou said.



Zhou explained that local residents have a tradition of holding funerals in their homes and displaying wreaths and flower baskets in the public places of their apartments.



"Some residents strongly opposed it, claiming the wreaths will scare their children," Zhou added.



Some netizens said that it is reasonable to crack down on expensive funerals, but that the campaign is a sweeping approach. Many said the government is trying to make money by requiring residents to hold funerals at the parlor.



A Wenzhou resident surnamed Wen told the Global Times that he wonders whether the mourning halls are enough, as many would choose the high-level ones.



Zhou said that the district government is considering preferential policies. "Remains delivery, storage and cremation fees will be waived," Zhou said.



The statement said that the parlor will provide 24-hour services, including ordering food and visits to the remains.



Zhou said the campaign is the second part of the city's funeral reform. The city had previously banned residents from sending remains to the parlor with firecrackers and drums.



Other Chinese cities have also launched funeral reforms. The destruction of more than 1,000 wooden coffins to promote eco-friendly funeral reform in East China's Jiangxi Province sparked a backlash on Chinese social media.



Village governments will compensate residents from 1,000 to 2,000 yuan ($160-320) for each coffin they surrender. However, residents who keep their coffins may be fined, The Beijing News reported.



