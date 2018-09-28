China’s made-for-export fighter jet makes first flight

The FTC-2000G, a China-developed multipurpose fighter jet meant for export, made its first flight on Friday three weeks after it completed production.



The flight was held in Anshun, Southwest China's Guizhou Province. The jet took off at 10:48 am and safely landed at 11:08 am, according to an Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) statement on its WeChat account on Friday.



The FTC-2000G was developed by Guizhou Aviation Industry Corporation under AVIC to meet the demands of the international market.



It is equipped with air-to-surface weapons, and can be used as a flight trainer, the statement said.



Buyers can expand the fighter jet's functions by customizing it with reconnaissance capabilities and engaging in electronic warfare, it said.



It took less than two years to develop the jet, the statement noted.



The FTC-2000G will be on display at the Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province in November to attract potential buyers.



Chinese military observers said that many air forces from Southeast Asian and African countries are using outmoded fighter jets, and are on a tight budget.



Although the FTC-2000G will face competition from South Korea's FA-50 and Italy's M346, it will enjoy a pricing advantage, experts said.



China delivered six FTC-2000s, FTC-2000G's predecessor, to Sudan in May, UK-based Jane's Defence Weekly reported in May.



Global Times