Mainland’s top food takeout apps put 85 Cafe back online

The Chinese mainland's top food takeout apps have put Taiwan-based chain 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe (85 Cafe) back online after a one-month boycott, a move one expert said shows the mainland's protection of Taiwan companies' lawful operations with the precondition of not breaching important laws, regulations and policies like the one-China principle.



85 Cafe sparked criticism and faced a potential boycott in the mainland in August, after one of its US stores warmly welcomed Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen.



Although 85 Cafe issued a statement to ease criticism at that time, it was still taken offline by top food takeout apps in the mainland, such as Meituan Dianping and ele.me.



The mainland, Taiwan and the US are the main markets for 85 Cafe, which also has branches in Australia and Hong Kong.



85 Cafe was put back online by Meituan and ele.me. Meituan declined to comment when reached by the Global Times on Friday.



The shares of 85 Cafe's parent company have gained 19.1 percent in the past three trading days. The price slumped last month after the chain was taken off the food delivery platforms.



"It shows that the mainland is protecting Taiwan companies' lawful operations as much as possible," Wang Yong, an associate professor at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Friday.



"But the precondition is that the companies don't breach laws and policies like the one-China principle," Wang said.



"As long as companies don't have incorrect political inclinations and behavior, the mainland treats companies across the Straits with equal terms," Wang told the Global Times.



He also said that the mainland's goodwill was shown in 31 measures to promote cross-Straits economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, which were released in February.



An Fengshan, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, on Wednesday reported on progress in the implementation of the 31 measures in different departments and regions.



So far, 30 places in 13 provinces in the mainland have rolled out specific measures to promote cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation.



"The mainland is observing Taiwan companies' words and deeds," Wang added. "'Taiwan independence' two-faced companies will be boycotted by the market, too."