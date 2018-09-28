Thailand prepares for return of civilian rule

A new chief of Thailand's army took command on Friday, a staunchly royalist general who will oversee a return to barracks to make way for a civilian government after nearly five years of military rule.



General Apirat Kongsompong, 58, belongs to the King's Guard faction in the First Infantry Division of the First Army Region - a group at the very heart of the royalist military establishment. The relationship between the monarchy, the army and politicians is the fundamental factor determining stability in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy.



Apirat is the son of General Sunthorn Kongsompong, who led a 1991 coup that triggered a groundswell of opposition from a growing middle class, which resulted in the military's return to barracks in 1992 for 22 years, until the last coup in 2014.



Bangkok's media portrays Apirat as a "trusted lieutenant" of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and as a commander who would prefer to remain aloof from politics.



"I will do my best for the nation and the people," Apirat said.



Prayuth has promised to hold a general election by May under a new constitution that civilian critics say is aimed at limiting the role of political parties while enshrining military influence.



Prayuth has declined to confirm his plans. He has hinted he could take up a public role after the election.





