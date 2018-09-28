Boris Johnson demands PM May scrap Brexit proposals

Brexit
campaigner Boris Johnson called on Prime Minister Theresa May to rip up her proposal for Britain's exit from the European Union, ratcheting up the pressure on May as she prepares to face her divided party at its annual conference next week.
Just six months before Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, little is clear: May has yet to clinch a Brexit divorce deal with the EU and rebels in her party have threatened to vote down any deal she makes.
Adding to the uncertainty, a poll of polls published on Friday showed voters would now vote 52 to 48 percent in favor of remaining in the EU were there to be another Brexit referendum. May has repeatedly ruled out another referendum.
Johnson, the bookmakers' favorite to succeed May, said her Brexit plans would leave the United Kingdom half in and half out of the club it joined in 1973 and in effective "enforced vassalage."
"This is the moment to change the course of the negotiations and do justice to the ambitions and potential of Brexit," Johnson, who resigned in July as foreign secretary over May's Brexit proposals, wrote in Friday's Daily Telegraph.
Under the headline, "My plan for a better Brexit," Johnson, called for a "Super Canada-type free trade agreement." He said the EU's "backstop" proposals for Northern Ireland, under which the British-ruled province would remain within the EU customs union even if the rest of Britain left, amounted to the economic annexation of part of the UK.
The plan outlined by Johnson gained support from other rebels such as Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg who are pushing for a deeper break with the EU.
"This is an opportunity for the UK to become more dynamic and more successful, and we should not be shy of saying that - and we should recognize that it is exactly this potential our EU partners seek to constrain," Johnson wrote.
May, who voted to stay in the EU, is trying to clinch a divorce deal with the EU while grappling with an open rebellion in her Conservative Party, which convenes in the English city of Birmingham on Sunday for its annual party conference.