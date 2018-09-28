Happy birthday:



Communication will be highlighted. If you feel you are not getting your point across, turning to some creative and out-of-the-box methods may be just what is needed. Financial concerns will require your personal attention. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 6, 10, 14.



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Standing up for what you believe in can change the course of your life and that of others as well. Take a chance by opening your heart to new possibilities and love is sure to find you. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not hesitate to step off your current path if things aren't working out. It will be better to head in a new direction now than continue wasting your energy heading down the wrong road. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Do not allow fear prevent you from taking a risk. Instead of waiting for someone you're interested in to make a move, gather your courage and approach them first. An offer that sounds too good to be true probably is. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Push yourself to reach new heights and you may be surprised by what you are capable of. While your busy schedule may have you quickly running out of steam, if you hang on just a little bit longer you will be able to reap the benefits of your efforts. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



It will be all smooth sailing for the rest of the week. Take advantage of this time to recharge your batteries and catch up on some unfinished tasks around the home. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



There is nothing wrong with ambition so long as you don't let it cause you to rush blindly towards your goals. A clear head will be needed to avoid pitfalls. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Being proactive will keep you from falling behind the competition. Take time out to attend social events and expand your list of business contacts. An amazing opportunity will pass you by if you do not keep your eyes peeled. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your natural inclination to look on the bright side will be a great asset. Others will look to you for guidance when things get tough. A small kindness will end up making someone's day. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



The difficulties of life may get you down, but there is nothing you can't handle so long as you put your mind to it. Dedication and perseverance will be the keys to reaching your goals. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although the challenges you are about to encounter will make you want to tear your hair out, you will realize that things are not as bad as they seem if you take the time to calm down. A social event will make for a great platform to sell your ideas. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although trust must be earned you have to invest at least a little bit in someone to start with. While it may make you nervous to take a chance on a stranger, you won't get anywhere by playing it safe. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



The wheel of life will continue to turn regardless of your input, but that doesn't mean you do not have the power to alter its course just a tiny bit. ✭✭✭✭