Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Messy one
5 In ___ of (rather than)
9 Expansive
14 Sound the hour
15 Be a launderer
16 Better than punctual
17 Some great things
20 Lace attachments
21 It's a plus
22 Jacket variety
23 "... ___ we forget"
25 Poem of homage
28 Loud "Psst!" kin
29 U-turn from ivory
31 Santa ___ (famous ship)
33 Crash preceder?
34 Man's name tag?
35 More great things
39 Paper's space measurement
40 Boston iceman
41 Totally confuse
42 Music sign
43 Endings for "shoo" or "run"
46 It can provide a buzz
47 Law of films
48 Jaded one
50 Back at a track
53 Capri's blue thing
54 Even more great things
58 Particular regions
59 Actress Paquin
60 Oklahoma city
61 Was a prelude
62 Milker's target
63 Gives the go-ahead
DOWN
1 Diving sound
2 Major or American
3 Annie with a gun
4 Require a tourniquet
5 Container parts
6 Bank suggestion
7 Many millennia
8 Nervous
9 A Truman
10 Presidential competition
11 What Handel handled well
12 Peak of skiing?
13 Turn blond
18 Cheap ship section
19 Suffix for "tough"
23 Nutty bird?
24 Having showered 10 minutes ago?
26 Big name in fashion
27 They're hear for you?
30 French cheese
31 Average at best
32 Soon, old-style
33 Latin list-ender
34 Be shocking
35 Squeal
36 Go by pony
37 Not all paid up
38 Do some arm-twisting
42 Burn preventer on a beach
43 Speak monotonously
44 Simpleton
45 Lectures
47 Great thing to jump for
49 Sing on 12-Down
51 Isaac's firstborn
52 Recipe amt.
53 Little bugger?
54 Actress Gadot
55 Have actuality
56 Common bill
57 Gene-stuffed stuff
Solution