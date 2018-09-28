Puzzle









ACROSS



1 Messy one



5 In ___ of (rather than)



9 Expansive



14 Sound the hour



15 Be a launderer



16 Better than punctual



17 Some great things



20 Lace attachments



21 It's a plus



22 Jacket variety



23 "... ___ we forget"



25 Poem of homage



28 Loud "Psst!" kin



29 U-turn from ivory



31 Santa ___ (famous ship)



33 Crash preceder?



34 Man's name tag?



35 More great things



39 Paper's space measurement



40 Boston iceman



41 Totally confuse



42 Music sign



43 Endings for "shoo" or "run"



46 It can provide a buzz



47 Law of films



48 Jaded one



50 Back at a track



53 Capri's blue thing



54 Even more great things



58 Particular regions



59 Actress Paquin



60 Oklahoma city



61 Was a prelude



62 Milker's target



63 Gives the go-ahead

DOWN



1 Diving sound



2 Major or American



3 Annie with a gun



4 Require a tourniquet



5 Container parts



6 Bank suggestion



7 Many millennia



8 Nervous



9 A Truman



10 Presidential competition



11 What Handel handled well



12 Peak of skiing?



13 Turn blond



18 Cheap ship section



19 Suffix for "tough"



23 Nutty bird?



24 Having showered 10 minutes ago?



26 Big name in fashion



27 They're hear for you?



30 French cheese



31 Average at best



32 Soon, old-style



33 Latin list-ender



34 Be shocking



35 Squeal



36 Go by pony



37 Not all paid up



38 Do some arm-twisting



42 Burn preventer on a beach



43 Speak monotonously



44 Simpleton



45 Lectures



47 Great thing to jump for



49 Sing on 12-Down



51 Isaac's firstborn



52 Recipe amt.



53 Little bugger?



54 Actress Gadot



55 Have actuality



56 Common bill



57 Gene-stuffed stuff





Solution





