Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/28 23:53:41

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Messy one

  5 In ___ of (rather than)

  9 Expansive

 14 Sound the hour

 15 Be a launderer

 16 Better than punctual

 17 Some great things

 20 Lace attachments

 21 It's a plus

 22 Jacket variety

 23 "... ___ we forget"

 25 Poem of homage

 28 Loud "Psst!" kin

 29 U-turn from ivory

 31 Santa ___ (famous ship)

 33 Crash preceder?

 34 Man's name tag?

 35 More great things

 39 Paper's space measurement

 40 Boston iceman

 41 Totally confuse

 42 Music sign

 43 Endings for "shoo" or "run"

 46 It can provide a buzz

 47 Law of films

 48 Jaded one

 50 Back at a track

 53 Capri's blue thing

 54 Even more great things

 58 Particular regions

 59 Actress Paquin

 60 Oklahoma city

 61 Was a prelude

 62 Milker's target

 63 Gives the go-ahead

DOWN

  1 Diving sound

  2 Major or American

  3 Annie with a gun

  4 Require a tourniquet

  5 Container parts

  6 Bank suggestion

  7 Many millennia

  8 Nervous

 9 A Truman

 10 Presidential competition

 11 What Handel handled well

 12 Peak of skiing?

 13 Turn blond

 18 Cheap ship section

 19 Suffix for "tough"

 23 Nutty bird?

 24 Having showered 10 minutes ago?

 26 Big name in fashion

 27 They're hear for you?

 30 French cheese

31 Average at best

 32 Soon, old-style

 33 Latin list-ender

 34 Be shocking

 35 Squeal

 36 Go by pony

 37 Not all paid up

 38 Do some arm-twisting

 42 Burn preventer on a beach

 43 Speak monotonously

 44 Simpleton

 45 Lectures

 47 Great thing to jump for

 49 Sing on 12-Down

 51 Isaac's firstborn

 52 Recipe amt.

 53 Little bugger?

 54 Actress Gadot

 55 Have actuality

 56 Common bill

 57 Gene-stuffed stuff

Solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
