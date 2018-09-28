Qing soaps a welcome, mostly harmless distraction

Illustrations: Liu Rui/GT
I see them shuffling like zombies toward the bus stop in the morning, yawning with dark circles under their eyes. They may be tired and sleepy, but soon I hear something like, "Did you see? Noble Consort Gao died…"
Capital city commuters seemingly can't help discussing the latest episode. They are most likely talking about Story of Yanxi Palace, the latest Chinese mainland hit Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) show. Many are obsessed, and the series occupies their spare time.
Story of Yanxi Palace is not nearly the first. The Legend of Zhen Huan, Ruyi's Royal Love in the Palace… Qing Dynasty shows continue to conquer young Chinese audiences with their stunning cast, gripping storylines, exquisite costumes and fabulous cinematography.
And Qing Dynasty dramas have changed with the times. At the beginning of the 21st century, they focused on portraying grand national issues, lofty ideals and famous history. More than a decade has passed and today these dramas prefer palace intrigue, love and hate in the imperial harem and women striving for imperial favor.
The change of focus might also help explain why some Qing dramas have gone viral: They remind people of their daily lives. By watching Qing Dynasty courtesans and officials strive for love, power and respect, young people can always sympathize or identify with the heroes and villains. They may be reminded of the boss they hate, the lover they lost, the injustice or humiliation that they once suffered in silence.
There are also of course those who see Qing drama as just another lame, badly dubbed homogeneous Chinese mainland soap opera with stereotypical characters and a tedious, predictable plot.
"What else do they do besides fall in love? I mean shouldn't the emperor be governing his country? I miss the old Qing dramas," as one user noted on China's Twitter-like Weibo service.
But I think if people want to escape their daily lives with a little palace intrigue and romantic fantasy, why not? After a tiring day of fast-paced modern life, why not sit back and soak themselves with a distracting, gripping storyline.
Many of today's Qing dramas focus on "girl power." For example, in Story of Yanxi Palace, the lead female character Wei Yingluo bravely fought her way up the ladder. "An eye for an eye" is deeply rooted in her approach to life. Some young office ladies, longing for a promotion, appreciate Wei. They try to learn from her experience and play it tough. They study her tricks and politics like a career guidance course. Because of their eagerness to better their selves, some are inspired by this dark psychology and consequently have become big fans. The drama can arguably somewhat encourage today's woman to strive in her career, which is actually no bad thing.
Like it or not, Qing Dynasty dramas have become a part of Chinese people's daily lives. You'll find people talking about them everywhere. Discussing Qing soaps is a kind of social intercourse. When two strangers find they both like or hate a specific character in the drama, they can more quickly form a bond.
Watching these shows is harmless fun, mostly. But we do need to watch in moderation, not let them affect our sleep or next day's study or work. After all, we still live in the real world, not the imperial Chinese harem.
The author is a reporter with the Global Times. liqingqing@globaltimes.com.cn