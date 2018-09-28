That’s my seat!

Illustrations: Liu Rui/GT

A video went viral earlier this month on the Chinese internet: A woman sits in a wrong seat, refuses to move and shouts at a ticket inspector. Similar videos of similar people aregaining traction online. They have revealed a deep anger among ordinary Chinese people who find her behavior - and especially her impolite, arrogant attitude - intolerable. For disturbing order on public transport, this lady was fined 200 yuan ($29) and barred from taking trains for 180 days. But that wasn't sufficient punishment for most of her critics. Laws and regulations aren't always enough. Take for example, a certain kind of badly behaved child whose ill discipline seems to be indulged by his poor parents. Such annoying, anti-social behavior cannot be solved by more rules and proclamations. Bad manners must be addressed at source, by all of Chinese society, if we want to truly solve the problem.