Definitely maybe

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gives his team instructions during the League Cup third-round match against Derby County at Old Trafford on Tuesday in Manchester, England. Photo: VCG

Manchester United had their own Sliding Doors moment once before. In the early summer of 2001 after winning the Premier League, Alex Ferguson announced his intention to retire at the end of the coming season. It was a move that had immediate sour effects with the team struggling on the pitch and uncertainty surrounding the club's future off it. It was also a rare season where United finished trophyless



Sven-Goran Eriksson, then the England team boss, was the man the Old Trafford heirarchy wanted, although there was also talk of trying to coax Arsene Wenger from rivals Arsenal. Ferguson famously reneged, deciding to stay on the advice of his indomitable wife of many years, Cathy, and the rest, as they say, is history.



This is not the time to wonder what would have happened to the club had Ferguson left as intended - the back-to-back Champions League titles under Sven or the creation of a Barcelona of the North under Wenger, with no one in the team over the age of 20.



Rather, it's a time to ponder other what ifs that pertain to the time Ferguson actually called it a day in 2013, signing off with a final Premier League title.



What if Ferguson had stayed another year?



The team that Ferguson left in place was aging, overperforming and lacking depth. They were also the champions of England, with Robin van Persie's goals providing the edge in his first ­season from jumping ship from Arsenal. Aside from the Dutchman, ­Ferguson had signed younger players to offer something new and leave the club with an element of succession planning, at least on the pitch. Chief among them were Nick Powell, Shinji Kagawa and his last ever signing Wilfried Zaha.



Each struggled once the Scot had gone, none more so than Zaha. Each has gone on to prove their worth elsewhere, again none more than Zaha. Would Ferguson, famous for developing young players, particularly wingers capable of stirring the crowd to their feet got more out of Zaha with just one more season? The names Ronaldo and Giggs suggest there would have been a chance.



Perhaps Ferguson left having wrung the elder statesmen of the squad dry but his champions would not have rolled over in the same way as the Moyes team did, nor would they have played on the back foot. And for that Zaha may have followed Ronaldo's path. Eased into the team with little pressure but to excite and then gradually becoming the best player in the league and then Europe. That Zaha would now be Ronaldo's replacement at Real Madrid with European Golden Boot to his name.



What if David Gill had not been allowed to leave at the same time as Ferguson?







The role of CEO at a club without a director of football can not be underestimated. Yes, Ferguson's 26-year tenure meant that his power at the club was absolute and had organically grown to that point. But Gill was his right-hand man and a shrewder negotiator than perhaps even Ferguson - the Rock of Gibraltar clash that left the club open to the Glazer takeover was proof that Ferguson didn't always have it his own way.



He would have made a better fist of Moyes' first transfer window than Ed Woodward, a man whose acumen ­remains in the commercial sector. Would Gill have overseen a transfer window that involved paying over the odds for Marouane Fellaini? Getting Moyes a handful of his own signings, presumably not solely from former club Everton, would have given the Scot a fighting chance of seeing out more than one year of his six-year contract - a deal that still has a year left to run.



What if Mourinho, not Moyes, had replaced Ferguson?



The Portuguese was not trusted in the corridors of Old Trafford when they chose Moyes but they changed their tune not two years later when they appointed him after dumping Louis van Gaal in the aftermath of a Wembley win. Moyes was Ferguson's choice and there was no doubt a romantic notion that they could replace one Scotsman with another and replicate a quarter of a century of success.



The truth is that whoever succeeded the most successful manager in English football history was on a hiding to nothing. The transition was always going to be brutal. So why not throw the cartoon villain that Mourinho surely is under the bus instead? It was win-win. He fails and those who disliked and distrusted him for his antics as Porto and Chelsea manager could take joy in his demise; he wins and the club continues successfully for at least a couple more years, by when their would have been new options available. As it was, Mourinho was the only elite coach available to United at the time and, for one reason or another, the Mourinho they hired post-Carneiro appears to be no longer in the elite.



For all of his bluster about blooding youth, he would have been happier with a group of ageing internationals and more of a draw in the transfer market than the former Everton man to boot.



What now for Manchester United?



That's the biggest question at the club and the expectation is that one or both of Paul Pogba and Mourinho are headed for the exit in the near future. It begets more questions. Who is out there to come in and turn the club back into the bastion it once was? Does on the pitch success even matter any more to a club that continues to be a commercial success regardless? Who would want to take what has fast become a poisoned chalice? Will the suits support the manager in the transfer market just months after failing to do so?



We can only know one thing: it will be impossible not to watch.



