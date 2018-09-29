China's FTC-2000G versatile aircraft conducts maiden flight







Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2018 shows the FTC-2000G aircraft taking off in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's self-developed FTC-2000G versatile aircraft successfully conducted its maiden flight Friday in the city of Anshun, according to its developer. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

China's self-developed FTC-2000G versatile aircraft successfully conducted its maiden flight Friday in the city of Anshun in southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to its developer.The FTC-2000G was developed by the Guizhou Aviation Industry Corporation under the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China.The multi-functional military aircraft can be used for attacking, combat, as well as daily training.The aircraft is flexible, reliable, cost-effective and is equipped with a variety of functions such as night vision. In addition, it has a strong capability for functional expansion. With additional equipment, the plane can perform reconnaissance, electronic warfare and other tasks to meet users' different needs.According to Wang Wenfei, the chief commander of the aircraft, they spent seven months developing the aircraft and used technological innovation to improve its flight performance.