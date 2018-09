People of Miao ethnic group greet upcoming National Day in Guangxi

People of Miao ethnic group roast fish with tourists during a celebration greeting the upcoming National Day at Gaowen Village of Hongshui Township in Miao Autonomous County of Rongshui, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Tao)

People of Miao ethnic group take part in a tug-of-war game during a celebration greeting the upcoming National Day at Gaowen Village of Hongshui Township in Miao Autonomous County of Rongshui, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Tao)

A woman of Miao ethnic group prepares to roast fish during a celebration greeting the upcoming National Day at Gaowen Village of Hongshui Township in Miao Autonomous County of Rongshui, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Tao)

