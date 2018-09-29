Yudu County develops modern agriculture using advanced, smart technologies







A staff worker waters plants at a agricultural industry park for selenium-rich produce in Zishan Town of Yudu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 28, 2018. In recent years, Yudu County has speeded up its step in developing modern agriculture introducing advanced and smart technologies. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2018 shows a agricultural industry park for selenium-rich produce in Zishan Town of Yudu County, east China's Jiangxi Province. In recent years, Yudu County has speeded up its step in developing modern agriculture introducing advanced and smart technologies. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Tourists take photos at a agricultural industry park for selenium-rich produce in Zishan Town of Yudu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 28, 2018. In recent years, Yudu County has speeded up its step in developing modern agriculture introducing advanced and smart technologies. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)