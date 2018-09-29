ICBC Leasing Celebrates 350th Aircraft in Service – Delivery of an A350-900 Aircraft to Qatar Airways

ICBC Leasing announced on Saturday the delivery of the third of four new Airbus A350-900 aircraft to Qatar Airways, on a long-term operating lease agreement.



The milestone delivery signifies the 350th aircraft in service in ICBC Leasing's fleet.



"ICBC Leasing is very proud to deliver our 350th Aircraft to our long-term customer Qatar Airways. This is the 9th widebody aircraft we have delivered to Qatar Airways which shows our strong will to support the growth and global network development of the Airline." Said Mr Zhao Guicai, CEO of ICBC Leasing.



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, said, "It is an immense pleasure for all of us at Qatar Airways to be part of the milestone development achieved by ICBC Leasing and a testament to the fact that Qatar Airways is continuing to grow at a record pace."





