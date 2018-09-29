Tourists bathe feet in hot spring water in Wentang Town, E China

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2018 shows tourists bathing their feet in hot spring water in Wentang Township of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Wentang Town, famous for its selenium-rich hot spring, has been a popular destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Tourists bathe their feet in hot spring water in Wentang Township of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 28, 2018. Wentang Town, famous for its selenium-rich hot spring, has been a popular destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2018 shows tourists bathing their feet in hot spring water in Wentang Township of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Wentang Town, famous for its selenium-rich hot spring, has been a popular destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2018 shows tourists bathing their feet in hot spring water in Wentang Township of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Wentang Town, famous for its selenium-rich hot spring, has been a popular destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Tourists fetch hot spring water to bathe feet in Wentang Township of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 28, 2018. Wentang Town, famous for its selenium-rich hot spring, has been a popular destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Lin Fanjing)

Tourists fetch hot spring water to bathe feet in Wentang Township of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 28, 2018. Wentang Town, famous for its selenium-rich hot spring, has been a popular destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Tourists bathe their feet in hot spring water in Wentang Township of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 28, 2018. Wentang Town, famous for its selenium-rich hot spring, has been a popular destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Lin Fanjing)