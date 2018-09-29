Xi inspects military, stresses training, war preparedness

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed efforts to comprehensively strengthen the military training and war preparedness of the armed forces and improve its capability to win wars.



Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Thursday while inspecting the 79th Group Army of the People's Liberation Army.



He emphasized thorough implementation of the Party's thinking on strengthening the military in the new era and military strategy for new conditions.

