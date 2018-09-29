Iran unveils indigenous airborne firefighting system

Iran unveiled on Saturday a high pressure fire suppression system which can be mounted on various aircraft, state TV reported.



The technology enables release of as much as 18 tonnes of water every five seconds from the aircraft to allow proportionate response to large-scale blazes.



The aerial firefighting technology is solely possessed by Iran, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony in Iran's central province of Isfahan.



The high pressure used for water release would not interfere with the operation of the firefighting aircraft, Hatami added.



"Well-equipped aircraft at our disposal enables us to preserve the country's entire geographical and environmental expanse through deployment in crisis-hit areas," he noted.



According to Press TV, Iran's northern jungles are prone to fire given their popularity among tourists. Around 150 hectares of northern jungle areas are burned in a springtime fire this year, which was described as unprecedented in the past decade.



The western areas in Iran are also susceptible to blazes, though to a lesser extent. The jungles in Zagros Mountains suffered heavily during sweeping fires last year.

