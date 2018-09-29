Albanian gov't to ban import of vehicles older than 10 years

The Albanian government is to approve a ban on the import of vehicles older than 10 years. Albanian ministers of infrastructure and environment have already signed it, local media reported this weekend.



According to the decision, the import of vehicle over 10 years would be categorically banned and the engine standard should be Euro 5.



For trucks and buses, the age requirement for import will be 15 years. Vehicles of historical interest and collection will be allowed to be imported if they were produced before the 1970s.



For the vehicles that already have a number plate, there is no age limit to circulate in Albania and neither is it forbidden to sell, whereas if a vehicle has entered to Albania but not been declared in the customs until Dec. 31, 2018, it will not be allowed to register.



The government aims to reduce air pollution through this decision.

