Memorial events celebrate Heroes, Martyrs Day

Senior leaders of the Communist Party of China and the State will pay tribute and lay flowers at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sunday morning which is the 5th Martyrs' Day.
The China Media Group will live broadcast the event, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Martyrs represent a nation's backbone and spirit. They are the carrier and incarnation of our national spirit, Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense
said on Thursday.
China's top legislature approved September 30 as Martyrs' Day in 2014, to commemorate those who lost their lives for national independence and prosperity. It is estimated that China has about 20 million martyrs, the Xinhua said.
Memorial events will also be held across China in other regions, normally with activities of reading Party oath and laying flowers at local cemetery of revolutionary martyrs.
Global Times