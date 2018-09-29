F-35 stealth fighter crashes for the first time

A US F-35 stealth fighter plane was completely destroyed in a crash during training on Friday, officials said. The crash is the first of its kind for the troubled F-35 program.



The Marine Corps said in a statement that a Marine Corps F-35 had crashed around 11:45 am (16:15 GMT) outside ­Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina.



Images on social media show a plume of black smoke rising above what users said was a crash site.



The crashed plane was an F-35 "B" variant, used by the Marine Corps and capable of taking off from a short runway and landing vertically. The Air Force and Navy have their own models.



Reports said the pilot safely ejected and was being evaluated for injuries.



Unit costs vary, but the price tag of F-35s is around $100 million each.



The crash came just one day after the US military first used the F-35, which has been beset with delays and cost overruns, in combat. Multiple Marine Corps F-35s struck Taliban targets in Afghanistan.



Launched in the early 1990s, the F-35 program is considered the most expensive weapons system in US history, with an estimated cost of some $400 billion and a goal to produce 2,500 aircraft in the coming years.



