Libya seeks UN support

After a month of militia clashes that left more than 100 people dead, Libya's UN-backed foreign minister on Friday called for the country's UN political mission to transform into a "security and stability" support role.



Mohamed Siala, foreign minister of the UN-backed Libyan unity government, did not specify if he had in mind a UN peacekeeping mission.



"Priority must be given to security, to stability," he told the UN General Assembly.