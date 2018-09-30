Herdsmen drive cows down mountains during Desalpe festival in Switzerland

Local herdsmen drive their cows down the mountains during the Desalpe festival in Charmey, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2018. The Desalpe is a traditional annual procession when cows make their way down to the plain at the beginning of the Autumn after more than four months of grazing on the Alpine pastures during the Summer. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Local herdsmen drive their cows down the mountains during the Desalpe festival in Charmey, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2018.

Cows are seen walking down the mountains during the Desalpe festival in Charmey, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2018.

Local herdswomen in traditional dress drive their cows down the mountains during the Desalpe festival in Charmey, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2018.