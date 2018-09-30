Will China’s slashing of import tariffs drive the US to rethink its policies?

China’s central government, unfazed by the escalating trade war launched by the US, seems determined to open the country wider to other economies in the world so that they can get a slice of China’s booming market, which will in turn help sharpen the competitiveness of China’s manufacturing industry.



In the face of a tidal wave of trade protectionism, China has stepped up efforts to ward off the backward undercurrent, firmly propelling globalization by integrating the second largest economy more broadly and closely with the world.



In late September, the State Council, China’s cabinet, came out with a new policy set to take effect on November 1 that will cut import tariffs on up to 1,500 kind of products including textiles, apparel, machinery and electrical equipment. The massive tariffs reduction will bring China’s overall tariff level from 9.8 percent to 7.5 percent. The tax reductions are expected to save foreign exporters 60 billion yuan ($8.7 billion) a year.



Prior to this move, China decided in July to cut import tariffs on foreign produced cars and SUVs to 15 percent from the previous 25 percent. The measure has been warmly welcomed by major auto manufacturers, particularly those in Europe and Japan.



Some analysts claim the series of tariffs cuts were well thought moves by Beijing to deflect pressure from the US government which has placed punitively high tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.



Despite Washington’s intention to shut its door on China, Beijing has taken the opposite road and opened its door more widely to other economies. The Chinese government now has a job to do – to prove and tell the world that US economic punishment won’t work. If anything, it will only make China stronger.



Also, China’s central government is encouraging foreign companies to ramp up their investment in China by creating the world’s most convenient transport and logistical infrastructure, setting up more than a dozen special free trade zones throughout the country, and giving them the same taxation and credit policy treatment as China’s own businesses.



Chinese leaders are staunch believers in economic globalization and integration that is based on free and unfettered move of talent, investment and trade on a global scale. Only free competition can benefit all market players.



And, only through embracing free trade and free competition, can China’s sprawling manufacturing firms climb up the ladder of industrial and technological upgrade, and gain a more solid foothold in the world marketplace.



Some US media have commented that China’s latest import tariff reductions are likely to act as an incentive to prevent Chinese consumers from buying US goods. The media claim that by cutting tariff levels on non-US goods while increasing them on American imports, China is effectively steering its consumers away from American goods.



But these reports are obviously oblivious to one fact – it is the Trump administration that launched the trade war in the first place, and China has no choice but to hit back by raising tariffs on American goods.



Now if the US government stops the trade war by rescinding the tariffs on Chinese goods, China will respond in kind. Then all American made goods will enjoy the same lowered tariffs entering China.



Beijing’s latest move could discourage the Trump administration from accelerating the trade war by calling for an end to its tariffs imposed on China and other economies. It’s time for Washington to rethink its club-brandishing policies.



The author is an editor with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn

