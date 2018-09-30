Chinese leaders pay tribute to national heroes at Tian'anmen Square

Leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state Sunday paid tribute to deceased national heroes at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tian'anmen Square.



President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined representatives from all walks of life to mark the country's Martyrs' Day, on the eve of National Day.



Other senior leaders including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan also attended the event.

