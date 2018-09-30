Farmers busy with farmwork in Shandong

Farmers work in the nursery stock field in Huangshanzi Village of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

Workers convey newly-harvested hawthorn fruits in Cuijiazhuang Village of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

A farmer conveys newly-harvested corns in Nanbaozhuang Village of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

A farmer select newly-harvested chayotes in Dongyutai Village of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)