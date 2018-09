Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2018 shows a branch of a maple tree at the Renmin Square in Xuanen County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2018 shows dew on red leaves at the Renmin Square in Xuanen County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Grass is covered with dew on the roadside in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)