Chestnut lifts Bouyei people out of poverty

Women of Bouyei ethnic group shows newly harvested Chinese chestnut at a village in Wangmo County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2018. The county has supported development of Chinese chestnut as a major way to boost local farmer’s income and shake off poverty. The chestnut planting area reached (13,000 hectares) this year, with an annual output value of about 168 million yuan ($24 million), and more than 18,000 families benefited from the sector. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)

