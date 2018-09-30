20,000 bamboo sticks make elaborate temple complex

Craftsman Wu Tianxiang shows a replica of Fuxi Temple in Tianshui City made using bamboo sticks during the Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang City, Northwest China’s Gansu Province, Sept. 28, 2018. It took Wu five years and 20,000 bamboo sticks to create the miniaturized landscape that measured 4.8 meters long and 4.2 meters wide and included 58 buildings in great details. Each door and window in the model can be opened easily. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yanmin)

