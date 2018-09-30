China’s northwestern Hexi Corridor shows natural charms

A view of the natural wonders in Zhangye City, Northwest China’s Gansu Province. As leaves turn from green to yellow or red, the Hexi Corridor, part of the historic Silk Road, shows a stunning autumn scenery under the blue sky. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Li)

A nature reserve in Subei Mongol Autonomous County, Northwest China’s Gansu Province. As leaves turn from green to yellow or red, the Hexi Corridor, part of the historic Silk Road, shows a stunning autumn scenery under the blue sky. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Li)