People taste craft beer at BC Hop Festival in Abbotsford, Canada

People fetch a glass of beer from a craft-beer brewer at the BC Hop Festival in Abbotsford, Canada, on Sept. 29, 2018. Canada's BC Hop Festival returns for its 4th years featuring over 40 local craft beer breweries to celebrate the harvest season of the hop - a small but important ingredient which create flavor to the beer. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

