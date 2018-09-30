Death toll climbs to 832 after Indonesia quake

The death toll from the Indonesian earthquake and tsunami jumped to 832 and is expected to rise, the Indonesian disaster agency said on Sunday.



The Chinese Embassy in Jakarta said Saturday that there were no report of Chinese nationals injured or killed.



Agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the quake had triggered tsunami waves as high as six meters.



The 7.5-magnitude quake hit Indonesia on Friday, with Jakarta issuing a brief tsunami warning before lifting it shortly after. However, a tsunami hit Indonesian’s Palu later on Friday.



Many victims are believed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings.



The affected area was bigger than initially thought, the spokesperson said, adding that search efforts were being hampered by blocked roads and the closed airport in Palu.



Indonesia has been hit by a string of quakes, including the devastating 9.1-magnitude quake in 2004 that struck off the Sulawesi coast.



The December 2004 quake triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 in the region.



