Opening ceremony of Yang'asha culture festival held in China's Guizhou

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform during the opening ceremony of Yang'asha culture festival in Jianhe, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 29, 2018. Yang'asha is a beautiful lady symbolizing love and life in the legend of Miao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers perform Lusheng, a traditional wind instrument, during the opening ceremony of Yang'asha culture festival in Jianhe, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 29, 2018. Yang'asha is a beautiful lady symbolizing love and life in the legend of Miao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People dance during the opening ceremony of Yang'asha culture festival in Jianhe, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 29, 2018. Yang'asha is a beautiful lady symbolizing love and life in the legend of Miao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People dance during the opening ceremony of Yang'asha culture festival in Jianhe, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 29, 2018. Yang'asha is a beautiful lady symbolizing love and life in the legend of Miao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)