Opening ceremony of Yang'asha culture festival held in China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/30 20:44:56

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform during the opening ceremony of Yang'asha culture festival in Jianhe, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 29, 2018. Yang'asha is a beautiful lady symbolizing love and life in the legend of Miao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

Villagers perform Lusheng, a traditional wind instrument, during the opening ceremony of Yang'asha culture festival in Jianhe, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 29, 2018. Yang'asha is a beautiful lady symbolizing love and life in the legend of Miao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

People dance during the opening ceremony of Yang'asha culture festival in Jianhe, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 29, 2018. Yang'asha is a beautiful lady symbolizing love and life in the legend of Miao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

People dance during the opening ceremony of Yang'asha culture festival in Jianhe, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 29, 2018. Yang'asha is a beautiful lady symbolizing love and life in the legend of Miao ethnic group. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

Posted in: CHINA
