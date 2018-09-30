Thailand apologizes for security guard assaulting Chinese tourist at airport

Thailand apologized and set up a separate custom access pathway in its five major airports for Chinese visitors after a Chinese tourist was assaulted by a security guard at the Don Mueang International Airport on Saturday.



Suteerawat Suwnnawat, airport general manager, apologized at a press conference on Saturday and said Thailand welcomes Chinese visitors and vowed to strengthen their staff management. The security guard involved was sus-pended.



The announcement was made after the Chinese tourist, surnamed Mei, was hit by a Thai security guard on Thursday at the airport who claimed the tourist refused to give a tip, an online video clip showed, Nanfang Daily reported.



The arrival visa for Chinese people is 2,000 Thai Baht or foreign currency in the same amount.



Mei was required to give 2,300 Thai Baht, refusing to offer the tip. He eventually was refused entry because "he did not bring enough funds with him” as it was written on his pass-port, Nanfang Daily reported.



Mei was deported to China from Bangkok Friday midnight.



A Chinese visitor told the Global Times she was allowed to pass through customs after giving 2,200 Thai Baht on Sat-urday at Suvarnabhumi Airport.



The Chinese Embassy in Thailand said it has urged Thai authorities to investigate the case and punish the perpetra-tors.



Many Chinese netizens slammed the separate access for Chinese tourists, because it was a way of getting a tip from them. “The special access looks respectful, but more like revenge,” a Weibo user said.



The incident comes as China’s National Day holiday, which falls on Monday and will see the Chinese flock to the South-east nation. About 867,461 Chinese mainland tourists, the largest group among foreign tourists, visited Thailand in Au-gust, Xinhua News Agency reported.



The number of Chinese mainland tourist arrivals has been steadily increasing after May 2017, but dropped since last month after two tourist boats overturned in rough seas in Phuket, which resulted in the death of 47 Chinese tourists, Xinhua reported.



