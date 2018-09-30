Students learn swing at school of Flying Trapeze Philippines

A student learns how to swing at the school of Flying Trapeze Philippines in Taguig City, the Philippines, Sept. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A student learns how to swing at the school of Flying Trapeze Philippines in Taguig City, the Philippines, Sept. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A student learns how to swing at the school of Flying Trapeze Philippines in Taguig City, the Philippines, Sept. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A student learns how to swing at the school of Flying Trapeze Philippines in Taguig City, the Philippines, Sept. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)