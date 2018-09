Thousands of people took part in the grand opening ceremony of a street named JiaHuiFang at the Xi’an Inno Start-up Wonderland in NW China’s Shaanxi Province on September 29. Among the events at the Xi’an High-tech Zone were an interactive light show, creative market, live music performance and international exhibit, to show the best and most attractive entrepreneurial environment of individuals and start-up teams in Xi’an.