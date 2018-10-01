Uncertainty in the global economy to serve as a catalyst for Chinese start-ups: analysts

Chinese e-commerce platforms, including online group discounter Pinduoduo and food delivery site Meituan Dianping, have been "ringing the bell" in recent months to celebrate their IPOs.



While there was optimism over their market debuts, the start-ups' performance may not turn out to be so thrilling this year: Their businesses are now at a crossroads amid weaker domestic demand, an evaporating demographic dividend as well as uncertainty in external environment, industry observers pointed out.



As of Friday, Meituan Dianping's market capitalization has reached $HK 377.52 billion ($48.23 billion) since it launched its IPO in Hong Kong on September 20. The Beijing-based company's shares closed up 5 percent on the opening day of trading. Pinduoduo's market capitalization stood at $29.12 billion as of Friday, after the e-commerce site went public in the US in July at $19 a share, the top of its target range.



At least four Chinese e-commerce sites have launched IPOs since July, according to the calculation of the Global Times.



"The new wave of e-commerce platforms racing to cash in reflects cooling sentiment among venture capital firms toward investing in start-ups. But more importantly, it indicates that the start-ups themselves are not sure whether their business can sustain the robust growth they have achieved previously, and the IPOs are filed, in their eyes, with the best timing in mind," Lu Zhenwang, founder of Shanghai Wanqing Commerce Consulting, told the Global Times in a recent interview.



For example, revenue at Meituan Dianping climbed by 161 percent year-on-year in 2017 after more than tripling in 2016, according to media reports.



Lu predicted that the growth rate of unicorns such as Meituan Dianping may have "touched a ceiling," given weakening domestic demand.



Lu's opinion was echoed by Liu Dingding, an industry analyst based in Beijing. "Uncertainty in the global economy - combined with the China-US trade friction, which may prompt online retailers to exit the US market - has made e-commerce platforms turn inward," Liu asked.



In the first half of 2018, China's retail sales of consumer goods grew by 9.4 percent year-on-year to reach 18 trillion yuan ($2.7 trillion), compared with a 9.8-percent growth in the first quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.



Lackluster online retail sales over the last four years also add to investors' concerns. From 2014 to 2017, the growth rate of online retail sales has slid year-on-year to 49.7 percent, 33.3 percent, 26.2 percent and 32.2 percent, according to a report issued by the central bank.



"The dividend from the online population is over. So start-ups need to spend more on acquiring new consumers as well as on logistics costs, which will further squeeze their profits in the future," Lu told the Global Times.



Despite the slowing market, there are still abundant opportunities, experts said, and the threat from the China-US trade row may be a catalyst for Chinese start-ups to explore new business models.



The Pinduoduo model, which targets bargain-hunters in smaller cities, is a good example, and JD.com and Suning are also exploring it. At the same time, the Chinese middle class, who want high-end products, is also expanding, offering opportunities to tap in their demand, experts said.



Domestic start-ups could also diversify their businesses, Lu suggested.



"Amazon started as an online e-book seller, but the company now has a market capitalization of more than $900 billion after becoming a dominant player in the cloud computing industry," Lu added.





