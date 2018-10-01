Chongqing contains swine disease

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Sunday it has contained swine disease cases found in pig deliveries to Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, culling hundreds of livestock.



Chongqing authorities have culled and safely disposed of 213 pigs, according to a statement the ministry released on its website on Sunday.



The culling came after a local highway sanitation checkpoint found pigs infected with the type O foot-and-mouth disease and prevented the transport from entering the city on September 21, the statement said.



Three of the four infected pigs originated from Maoming, South China's Guangdong Province, while the other one originated from Qujing, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, it said.



Other pigs that made contact with the infected ones were also culled.



The ministry said that Guangdong and Yunnan have also started a full-scaled investigation and emergency monitoring around the origins of the disease, making sure that livestock there are vaccinated and the disease is eliminated.



The disease has been effectively contained, the statement said.



The same disease was contained in August in Zhengzhou, capital city of Central China's Henan Province, after local authorities culled and disposed of 173 pigs at a slaughterhouse.



