Architects, designers transform Jiangxi’s local village into a cultural hub

The dragon-shape swing in Xiamutang village of Jiangxi Province. Photo: Courtesy of UED magazine





Co-fairyland by Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University. Photo: Courtesy of UED magazine





Suspension Gallery from South China University of Technology. Photo: Courtesy of UED magazine





The Veil by Nanjing University. Photo: Courtesy of UED magazine





Xiamutang, a village in East China's Jiangxi Province, has been transformed into a cultural hub through the Village Vision project.



The new village opened to the public on Sunday with architectural designs, art installations and playground facilities for children.



Launched by China Building Center and UED magazine, the Village Vision aims to innovate each traditional village with a unique cultural character. Liu Qing, UED's executive editor-in-chief, told the Global Times on Monday that the project is not only an upgrade of buildings and its surrounding environment, but also an experiment into the future development of each village. "We hope to accomplish the rural revitalization through design, culture and art," she said.



According to Liu, Xiamutang village has been changed into a library of hand-painted books for children, an exhibition space, a summer design camp, as well as a studio for traditional hand-made paper craft.



Chinese designer Xie Xiaoying converted a pool in the village's center into a waterside open-air theater, a public space for villagers to rest and entertain.



Works of students from 21 universities in China and abroad have been on exhibit inside the village, including Bamboo Suspenders from Hunan University, Plum Blossom-fun of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Suspension Gallery from South China University of Technology and a co-fairyland by Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University.



