Flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square to celebrate National Day

A ceremony for raising the National Flag was held early Monday morning at the Tian'anmen Square in downtown Beijing to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army escorted the national flag to the square, while the military band played the national anthem.Around 145,000 people from across China gathered at the square to watch the ceremony.Tian'anmen Square witnessed the raising of the first PRC national flag on Oct. 1, 1949, marking a great new start for the Chinese people.