Chinese, US companies to strengthen cooperation in film production

The US-based film company the H Collective has said that it will further strengthen its cooperation with iQiyi, one of China's largest online streaming services.



The H Collective has announced it will work with iQiyi to increase their 3-picture slate to a 6-picture slate which will include the 4th installment of Vin Diesel's blockbuster series "xXx."



"Having iQiyi financially support our ideas and slate is not something we take lightly and further strengthens our ties with the company," the H Collective CEO Nic Crawley said earlier this month.



China's iQiyi will extend the H Collective's reach deeper into the booming Chinese market. iQiyi posts subscribers of between 50 million and 60 million per month. They raised over 2.25 billion US dollars against a valuation of 12.7 billion dollars during their recent IPO on the Nasdaq.



For the upcoming slate, the H Collective will handle releases in the United States, and iQiyi will be in charge of distribution in China.

