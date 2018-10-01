National Day celebrated across China

Kids dressed in ethnic minority costumes perform to greet China's National Day in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2018. China's National Day falls on Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A resident (L) instructs a student of Tibetan ethnic group on paper cutting in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 30, 2018. Some 20 students of the Tibetan ethnic group from the No. 17 Middle School celebrated China's National Day with local residents and students. China's National Day falls on Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A student of the Han ethnic group (C) displays works of calligraphy with peers of the Tibetan ethnic group in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 30, 2018. Some 20 students of the Tibetan ethnic group from the No. 17 Middle School celebrated China's National Day with local residents and students. China's National Day falls on Oct. 1.(Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A student of the Tibetan ethnic group (R) offers hada, a ceremonial silk scarf regarded as a token of respect, to local students of the Han ethnic group in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 30, 2018. Some 20 students of the Tibetan ethnic group from the No. 17 Middle School celebrated China's National Day with local residents and students. China's National Day falls on Oct. 1.(Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A national flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Lotus Square in Macao, south China, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A national flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)