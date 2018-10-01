Cambodia's famed Angkor attracts 1.9 mln foreign tourists in 9 months

Cambodia's famed Angkor Archeological Park welcomed 1.9 million foreign tourists in the first nine months of 2018, up 8.5 percent compared with the same period last year, said a press release on Monday.



The world heritage site earned gross revenue of 85.5 million US dollars from ticket sales during the January-September period this year, up 13 percent over the same period last year, said the state-run Angkor Enterprise's press release.



China is still the biggest source of tourists to the park, as South Korea and the United States rank second and third, respectively.



The entrance fee to the park is 37 US dollars for a one-day visit, 62 dollars for a three-day pass, and 72 dollars for a week-long pass.



Located in northwestern Cambodia's Siem Reap province, the Angkor Archeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the kingdom's most popular tourist destination.

