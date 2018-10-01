China’s Red Cross offers $200,000 for disaster relief

An earthquake victim rummages through rubble near a collapsed mosque in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on Monday. Photo: VCG

China's Red Cross Society has decided to offer Indonesia $200,000 emergency relief in cash, the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta said Sunday, after the country was hit by an earthquake and tsunami which killed at least 832.As of Sunday, there were no report of Chinese nationals injured or killed, the embassy noted.The Indonesian government on Monday called for international help to deal with the aftermath of the disasters.President Joko Widodo "authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response and relief," said Tom Lembong, chairman of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board, on his Twitter account on Monday.The 7.5-magnitude quake hit Indonesia on Friday, followed by waves of tsunami hitting Indonesian's Sulawesi island.Indonesia's disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Sunday the death toll is expected to rise.Many victims are believed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings.Indonesia has been hit by a string of quakes, including the devastating 9.1-magnitude quake in 2004 that struck off the Sulawesi coast.The December 2004 quake triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 in the region.