Luodian-Wangmo highway put into operation in southwest China's Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 30, 2018 shows Luodian-Wangmo highway linking Luodian County and Wangmo County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 75-km-long highway was put into operation on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 30, 2018 shows Luodian-Wangmo highway linking Luodian County and Wangmo County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 75-km-long highway was put into operation on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 30, 2018 shows Luodian-Wangmo highway linking Luodian County and Wangmo County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 75-km-long highway was put into operation on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 30, 2018 shows Luodian-Wangmo highway linking Luodian County and Wangmo County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 75-km-long highway was put into operation on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 30, 2018 shows Luodian-Wangmo highway linking Luodian County and Wangmo County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 75-km-long highway was put into operation on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 30, 2018 shows Luodian-Wangmo highway linking Luodian County and Wangmo County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 75-km-long highway was put into operation on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)