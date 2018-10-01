China gives Shanghai Expo exhibitors, visitors swift border clearance

Photo: Dong Quanhui, Wei Wenheng

International exhibitors and visitors to Shanghai for the upcoming China International Import Expo are entitled to swift border inspection at Shanghai's two airports and Shanghai's railway stations starting Monday.The special passage was officially implemented at Shanghai's two international airports, Shanghai's railway stations and other border inspection ports by the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection on Monday to better serve the China International Import Expo (CIIE).At Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of Shanghai Pudong International Airport, LED directional signs for CIIE special border inspection channels, CIIE posters and special passage signs for border inspection have been set up to further save queue time for participating guests of CIIE.Since the start of the preparatory work for the CIIE, the Shanghai border inspection authority has setup 156 self-service passages at Shanghai ports for inbound and outbound tourists, improving efficiency and the customs clearance experience.As the CIIE nears, the Shanghai border inspection authority is developing and testing its mobile app, Shanghai Border Inspection, to provide quality and highly efficient online border inspection services to inbound and outbound travelers.CIIE will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from November 5 to 10. More than 2,800 companies from over 130 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the expo, which is expected to receive around 150,000 buyers from home and abroad.Global Times