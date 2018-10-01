US, Canada confirm they have reached deal with Mexico to replace NAFTA

Canada and the United States announced Sunday night that they and Mexico have reached a "new, modernized" North American free trade agreement.



"Today, Canada and the United States reached an agreement, alongside Mexico, on a new, modernized trade agreement for the 21st Century: the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)," said a joint statement from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.



"USMCA will give our workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses a high-standard trade agreement that will result in freer markets, fairer trade and robust economic growth in our region," added the document.



"It will strengthen the middle class, and create good, well-paying jobs and new opportunities for the nearly half billion people who call North America home," said the statement.



"We look forward to further deepening our close economic ties when this new agreement enters into force," it added.



The USMCA will replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.



Talks on renegotiating the NAFTA began in August 2017 as US President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from it claiming it harmed US industries and jobs.



The United States has pressured Canada to accept the preliminary agreement it struck with Mexico last month.



The statement came after US and Canadian negotiators made the final push this weekend to reach an agreement before a midnight Sunday deadline.

