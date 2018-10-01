Iran's IRGC hits "terrorists'" bases with missiles, drones in Syria

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/1 15:48:37
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it has targeted "terrorists'" bases with surface-to-surface missiles and drones in Syria on Monday morning.

In the operation, which targeted an area in the east of the Euphrates in Syria, the IRGC used six mid-range missiles and seven drones, IRGC said.

"According to the immediate reports, a big number of the terrorists were killed or injured" in the attack, IRGC website reported.

The IRGC attack came in response to the Sept. 22 terror attack on a military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, in which at least 25 Iranians were killed and dozens of others injured.

Al-Ahvazieh, an Iranian Arab-affiliated separatist group, has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

The Iranian officials said that the United States and its regional allies are responsible for the Ahvaz terrorist attack.

Posted in: MID-EAST
blog comments powered by Disqus