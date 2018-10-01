Iran's IRGC hits "terrorists'" bases with missiles, drones in Syria

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it has targeted "terrorists'" bases with surface-to-surface missiles and drones in Syria on Monday morning.



In the operation, which targeted an area in the east of the Euphrates in Syria, the IRGC used six mid-range missiles and seven drones, IRGC said.



"According to the immediate reports, a big number of the terrorists were killed or injured" in the attack, IRGC website reported.



The IRGC attack came in response to the Sept. 22 terror attack on a military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, in which at least 25 Iranians were killed and dozens of others injured.



Al-Ahvazieh, an Iranian Arab-affiliated separatist group, has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.



The Iranian officials said that the United States and its regional allies are responsible for the Ahvaz terrorist attack.

