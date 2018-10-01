Russian official says aerospace force conducts no imprecise airstrike in Syria operation

The Russian Aerospace Force has carried out no imprecise airstrike in the three years of its Syria operation, a senior Russian official said on Monday.



Considering "the country's climate and the fact that it was a new region for them, their efficiency says a lot," Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.



A large number of sorties, the precise use of weapons and the good condition of equipment prove that Russia's aircraft are effective and Russian pilots are well-trained, added Bondarev.



Bondarev also said that recently there has been no military campaign more efficient and effective than Russia's anti-terrorism operation in Syria.



Russia decided to begin launching precise airstrikes against Islamic State ground positions in Syria three years ago. Now Damascus controls nearly all of the country's territory.

