Russian official says aerospace force conducts no imprecise airstrike in Syria operation

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/1 15:58:32
The Russian Aerospace Force has carried out no imprecise airstrike in the three years of its Syria operation, a senior Russian official said on Monday.

Considering "the country's climate and the fact that it was a new region for them, their efficiency says a lot," Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

A large number of sorties, the precise use of weapons and the good condition of equipment prove that Russia's aircraft are effective and Russian pilots are well-trained, added Bondarev.

Bondarev also said that recently there has been no military campaign more efficient and effective than Russia's anti-terrorism operation in Syria.

Russia decided to begin launching precise airstrikes against Islamic State ground positions in Syria three years ago. Now Damascus controls nearly all of the country's territory.

Posted in: MID-EAST,EUROPE
